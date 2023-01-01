$27,989+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT DVD | Navigation | Remote Start | Power Sliding Doors and Liftgate | Trailer Towing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT DVD | Navigation | Remote Start | Power Sliding Doors and Liftgate | Trailer Towing
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
Certified
$27,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,252 KM
Vehicle Description
SXT Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic
Octane Red Pearlcoat
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Call Dealer
519-633-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-633-2200