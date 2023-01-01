2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

117,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXKR571972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 2nd-Row Power Windows, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, 3rd-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touchscreen, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, ABS brakes, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Black Finish Instrument Panel Bezel, Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Bright Belt Mouldings, Bright Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System, Bumpers: body-colour, Cloth Seats, Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Easy-Clean Floor Mats, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Fog Lamps, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front Bucket Seats, Garmin Navigation, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, HDMI Port, Heated door mirrors, Highline Door Trim Panel, Hitch w/2" Receiver, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Left Power Sliding Door, Load-Leveling & Height Control, ParkSense Rear Park Assist, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power Convenience Group, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Premium Interior Accents, Quick Order Package 29P SXT Premium Plus, Radio: 430N, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear Park Assist Package, Rear window defroster, Remote Start System, Remote USB Charging Port, Remote USB Port, Right Power Sliding Door, Security Alarm, Security Group, Single-DVD Entertainment System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Super Console, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Torino Leatherette w/Suede Inserts, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group - 3,600 lb Rating, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Trip computer, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Video Remote Control, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum, Wireless Headphones.

SXT Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic
Octane Red Pearlcoat



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan