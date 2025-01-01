Menu
<p data-start=112 data-end=451>If Tim Hortons made a vehicle, this would be it: practical, reliable, and ready to carry half your neighbourhood. Stow ’n Go seats let you transform it from “family taxi” to “weekend lumber hauler” in seconds. It’s the ultimate Canadian multitool on wheels — minus the bottle opener.</p><p> </p><p data-start=453 data-end=568>Perfect for hockey bags, Costco missions, and politely waving at drivers who definitely didn’t deserve it</p>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

66,565 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

13149559

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

  1. 1762446673
  2. 1762446672
  3. 1762446729
  4. 1762446730
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,565KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7KR664934

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,565 KM

Vehicle Description

If Tim Hortons made a vehicle, this would be it: practical, reliable, and ready to carry half your neighbourhood. Stow ’n Go seats let you transform it from “family taxi” to “weekend lumber hauler” in seconds. It’s the ultimate Canadian multitool on wheels — minus the bottle opener.

 

Perfect for hockey bags, Costco missions, and politely waving at drivers who definitely didn’t deserve it

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211

