2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

92,208 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,208KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8230911
  • Stock #: 98952A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG8KR515010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,208 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

