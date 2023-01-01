Menu
2019 Ford EcoSport

32,688 KM

Details

$22,987

+ tax & licensing
$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

32,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10472004
  • Stock #: 3637A
  • VIN: MAJ6S3GL8KC277525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3637A
  • Mileage 32,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 200A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16 Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum.
Odometer is 26451 kilometers below market average!

4WD
6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Ti-VCT GDI
Smoke Metallic

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

