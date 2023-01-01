2019 Ford Edge

$30,576 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 5 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9467847

9467847 Stock #: 2735A

2735A VIN: 2FMPK4J93KBB91455

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2735A

Mileage 54,543 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.