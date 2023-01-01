Menu
2019 Ford Edge

54,543 KM

Details Features

$30,576

+ tax & licensing
$30,576

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$30,576

+ taxes & licensing

54,543KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9467847
  Stock #: 2735A
  VIN: 2FMPK4J93KBB91455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2735A
  • Mileage 54,543 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

