2019 Ford Escape

$25,880 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 2 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10182261

10182261 Stock #: 3380A

3380A VIN: 1FMCU9GDXKUC41909

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 38,259 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.