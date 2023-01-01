2019 Ford Escape

$25,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 4 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10244835

10244835 Stock #: 3460A

3460A VIN: 1FMCU9GD7KUC16692

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 37,431 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.