2019 Ford Escape

37,431 KM

Details Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,431KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10244835
  • Stock #: 3460A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD7KUC16692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,431 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

