2019 Ford Escape

$26,537 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10378737

10378737 Stock #: 3560A

3560A VIN: 1FMCU9GD4KUC16679

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 3560A

Mileage 32,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.