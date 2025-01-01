Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Explorer

181,714 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12139374

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,714KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D89KGA54062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 104272A
  • Mileage 181,714 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2016 Honda Civic Touring for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2016 Honda Civic Touring 114,246 KM $17,989 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT 338,550 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 2500 Big Horn for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2022 RAM 2500 Big Horn 54,744 KM $59,890 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer