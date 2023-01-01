2019 Ford Flex

$32,850 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 7 5 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10465401

10465401 Stock #: 3635A

3635A VIN: 2FMHK6C85KBA16242

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 62,757 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.