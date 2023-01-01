$34,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2019 Ford Mustang
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
35,436KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10397925
- Stock #: 7534B
- VIN: 1FATP8UH6K5183763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,436 KM
Vehicle Description
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Accent Package, Black Blade Decklid Spoiler, Black Front & Rear Pony Badges, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting Memory, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 19 x 8.5 Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum.
Odometer is 2257 kilometers below market average!
RWD
10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
Magnetic Metallic
Reviews:
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3