2019 Hyundai Tucson

67,121 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

12724119

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,121KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA43KU027263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 105080AX
  • Mileage 67,121 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

2019 Hyundai Tucson