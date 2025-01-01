Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Cherokee

162,363 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12901823

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 12901823
  2. 12901823
  3. 12901823
  4. 12901823
  5. 12901823
  6. 12901823
  7. 12901823
  8. 12901823
  9. 12901823
  10. 12901823
  11. 12901823
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,363KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAX1KD414737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 91932A
  • Mileage 162,363 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 100,919 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Venza V6 for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2012 Toyota Venza V6 200,325 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 8,943 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2019 Jeep Cherokee