2019 Jeep Wrangler
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,558 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer any terrain in style with this rugged 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport, now available at Auto Haven! This iconic SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a powerful gasoline engine and a go-anywhere 4-wheel drive system, perfect for exploring the trails or navigating city streets. With its classic Jeep design and a comfortable interior, this Wrangler offers both capability and everyday practicality. This four-door model gives everyone ample space to enjoy the ride! This Wrangler has 156,558km on the odometer.
This 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport at Auto Haven is packed with features to enhance your driving experience.
Here are five key features that will get you excited:
- Unleash the Power: Experience the thrill of a gasoline engine paired with a robust 4-wheel drive system, ready to tackle any challenge.
- Modern Convenience: Stay connected and in control with a user-friendly touch screen interface.
- The Jeep Wave: Get access to the Jeep Wave program that offers exclusive owner benefits.
- Adventure-Ready Design: This Wrangler's iconic design speaks for itself.
- Spacious and Practical: Enjoy the convenience of a four-door SUV, offering ample space for passengers and cargo.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
