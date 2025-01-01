Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Conquer any terrain in style with this rugged 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport, now available at Auto Haven! This iconic SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a powerful gasoline engine and a go-anywhere 4-wheel drive system, perfect for exploring the trails or navigating city streets. With its classic Jeep design and a comfortable interior, this Wrangler offers both capability and everyday practicality. This four-door model gives everyone ample space to enjoy the ride! This Wrangler has 156,558km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport at Auto Haven is packed with features to enhance your driving experience.</p><p>Here are five key features that will get you excited:</p><ul><li><strong>Unleash the Power:</strong> Experience the thrill of a gasoline engine paired with a robust 4-wheel drive system, ready to tackle any challenge.</li><li><strong>Modern Convenience:</strong> Stay connected and in control with a user-friendly touch screen interface.</li><li><strong>The Jeep Wave:</strong> Get access to the Jeep Wave program that offers exclusive owner benefits.</li><li><strong>Adventure-Ready Design:</strong> This Wranglers iconic design speaks for itself.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Practical:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of a four-door SUV, offering ample space for passengers and cargo.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2019 Jeep Wrangler

156,558 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport***Auto***Touch screen *** Jeep Wave!

Watch This Vehicle
13138153

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport***Auto***Touch screen *** Jeep Wave!

Location

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

  1. 1762188677
  2. 1762188677
  3. 1762188676
  4. 1762188677
  5. 1762188676
  6. 1762188676
  7. 1762188675
  8. 1762188676
  9. 1762188676
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Sale

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,558KM
VIN 1C4HJXDG5KW671549

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer any terrain in style with this rugged 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport, now available at Auto Haven! This iconic SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a powerful gasoline engine and a go-anywhere 4-wheel drive system, perfect for exploring the trails or navigating city streets. With its classic Jeep design and a comfortable interior, this Wrangler offers both capability and everyday practicality. This four-door model gives everyone ample space to enjoy the ride! This Wrangler has 156,558km on the odometer.

This 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport at Auto Haven is packed with features to enhance your driving experience.

Here are five key features that will get you excited:

  • Unleash the Power: Experience the thrill of a gasoline engine paired with a robust 4-wheel drive system, ready to tackle any challenge.
  • Modern Convenience: Stay connected and in control with a user-friendly touch screen interface.
  • The Jeep Wave: Get access to the Jeep Wave program that offers exclusive owner benefits.
  • Adventure-Ready Design: This Wrangler's iconic design speaks for itself.
  • Spacious and Practical: Enjoy the convenience of a four-door SUV, offering ample space for passengers and cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Haven

Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT*** NICE TRUCK! -- Clearout Special! for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT*** NICE TRUCK! -- Clearout Special! 191,454 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chrysler 300 300S****Leather*Pano-Roof**Murdered Out! for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2016 Chrysler 300 300S****Leather*Pano-Roof**Murdered Out! 130,225 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Civic LX***VERY CLEAN *** Smokin Deal! for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2014 Honda Civic LX***VERY CLEAN *** Smokin Deal! 226,314 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Haven

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Haven

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(519) 207-XXXX

(click to show)

(519) 207-1211

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Haven

(519) 207-1211

2019 Jeep Wrangler