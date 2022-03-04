Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

12,354 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 8636450
  2. 8636450
  3. 8636450
  4. 8636450
  5. 8636450
  6. 8636450
  7. 8636450
  8. 8636450
  9. 8636450
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,354KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8636450
  • Stock #: 91357A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG2KW557412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 91357A
  • Mileage 12,354 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2017 RAM 1500 Laramie
 150,850 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE
 139,988 KM
$20,989 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Murano
54,043 KM
$30,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory