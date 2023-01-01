Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

78,015 KM

$41,990

$41,990

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Unlimited Sahara

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$41,990

78,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9963575
  • Stock #: 3076B
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEGXKW671271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3076B
  • Mileage 78,015 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

