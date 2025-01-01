$23,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
A220 4MATIC | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
A220 4MATIC | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof
Location
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
519-633-2020
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 519CR2170
- Mileage 96,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the world of refined driving with this stunning 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC, available now at 519 Cars. This sleek silver sedan offers a sophisticated blend of luxury and performance, perfect for navigating the city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. With its elegant lines and a comfortable black interior, this A-Class is designed to turn heads while providing a premium driving experience. This beauty has 96,012 km on the odometer.
This meticulously maintained A-Class is equipped with a range of features designed to elevate your driving pleasure. Its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system ensure a smooth and confident ride, while the well-appointed interior provides a sanctuary of comfort and style. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A 220 4MATIC from 519 Cars is a testament to the quality and innovation you expect from the Mercedes-Benz brand.
Here are some of the features that make this A-Class a standout:
- 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Sleek Silver Exterior: Make a statement with its timeless and sophisticated design.
- Luxurious Black Interior: Experience unparalleled comfort and style in every drive.
- Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems: Enjoy peace of mind with cutting-edge safety features.
- Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears for a seamless driving experience.
At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. That's why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!
Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.
Have a challenging credit history? We're here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.
Don't have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.
We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.
We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.
Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 519 Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 519 Cars
519 Cars
Call Dealer
519-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-633-2020