2019 Nissan Kicks

62,324 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,324KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU5KL484454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,324 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Nissan Kicks