$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Kicks
S
2019 Nissan Kicks
S
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,324KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CP5CU5KL484454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 62,324 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
2019 Nissan Kicks S 62,324 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 60,108 KM $23,989 + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Durango R/T 62,051 KM $46,989 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Call Dealer
519-633-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2019 Nissan Kicks