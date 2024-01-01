$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,145KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7KT2KS719147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 93758A
- Mileage 35,145 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
2016 Jeep Cherokee North 116,441 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 28,026 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Jeep Compass NORTH 23 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Call Dealer
519-633-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2019 RAM 1500 Classic