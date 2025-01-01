Menu
<p>This truck is proof that good things come in muscular, loud, “I-can-haul-your-house” packages. Regular cab means fewer passengers to judge your music choices, and “Express” basically translates to “gets the job done before you finish your coffee.”<br data-start=364 data-end=367 />Perfect for hauling, flexing on your neighbor’s driveway, and reminding everyone that yes… you <em data-start=462 data-end=466>do</em> in fact own a truck. </p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

104,727 KM

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Regular Cab Express

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Regular Cab Express

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

Used
104,727KM
VIN 3C6JR7AT4KG727188

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 104,727 KM

This truck is proof that good things come in muscular, loud, “I-can-haul-your-house” packages. Regular cab means fewer passengers to judge your music choices, and “Express” basically translates to “gets the job done before you finish your coffee.”
Perfect for hauling, flexing on your neighbor’s driveway, and reminding everyone that yes… you do in fact own a truck. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Haven

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211

2019 RAM 1500 Classic