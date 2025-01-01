$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Regular Cab Express
Location
Auto Haven
9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 104,727 KM
Vehicle Description
This truck is proof that good things come in muscular, loud, “I-can-haul-your-house” packages. Regular cab means fewer passengers to judge your music choices, and “Express” basically translates to “gets the job done before you finish your coffee.”
Perfect for hauling, flexing on your neighbor’s driveway, and reminding everyone that yes… you do in fact own a truck.
Vehicle Features
Auto Haven
(519) 207-1211