2019 Volkswagen Beetle

76,551 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

Wolfsburg Edition

12610930

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

Wolfsburg Edition

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,551KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWJD7AT1KM708863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 104928A
  • Mileage 76,551 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

