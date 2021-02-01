2020 Cadillac CTS

+ taxes & licensing
Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Brembo Brakes, Heated Seats, Premium Alloy Wheels! Come and experience the Disbrowe difference! This all new CT5 had big shoes to fill, replacing the ATS and CTS, but it gracefully surpasses expectations. The CT5 had a hard road. Not only was it replacing two stars on the Cadillac lineup, it was entering the luxury sedan segment with heavy hitters like the BMW 5 and Audi A6. After one look, it's apparent that the designers really hit the mark. Loaded with even more than you expect from its segment, this 2020 CT5 is sure to change the future of luxury sedans. This summit white sedan has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our CT5's trim level is Sport. Built for performance, this CT5 comes with upgraded brakes, a rear spoiler, body color and black aerodynamics, alloy pedals, thicker sport steering wheel, and ambient interior lighting. other premium features include stylish alloy wheels, auto vehicle hold, LED lighting, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. The interior keeps up with unmatched style and tech features such as 10 inch touchscreen infotainment with voice recognition, smartphone integration, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, wireless charging, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, heated leatherette seats, leather wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, memory settings, digital gauge cluster, adaptive remote start, dual zone automatic climate control, and front pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Brembo Brakes, Heated Seats, Premium Alloy Wheels, Performance Styling, Apple Carplay. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.disbrowe.com/FinancePreQualForm Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=1G6DU5RK7L0156390&dealer_id=28807 Costco members may receive an extra $1,000 (tax inclusive) bonus - certain restrictions apply. Incentives expire 2021-02-01. See dealer for details. Disbrowe Cadillac is located at 116 Edward Street in St. Thomas, Ontario! We are your St. Thomas and area luxury Cadillac dealer. We are family owned and operated and our mission is simple: to offer one stop shopping for all of your automotive needs, with an exceptional ownership experience that is worthy of your loyalty and your recommendation to others. Cadillac programs are subject to change and you may qualify for other incentives. For more information, please call our knowledgeable Disbrowe Cadillac team at 519-631-7960 or 1-800-265-4315. o~o
