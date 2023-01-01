2020 Chevrolet Traverse

$34,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 9 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10453761

10453761 Stock #: 3305C

3305C VIN: 1GNERGKW1LJ278191

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 48,919 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.