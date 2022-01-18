Menu
2020 Chrysler Pacifica

69,700 KM

Details Features

$44,189

+ tax & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Touring-L

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

69,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8144737
  • Stock #: 98777
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG7LR123691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

