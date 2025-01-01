Menu
2020 Dodge Durango

82,500 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango

R/T

13082687

2020 Dodge Durango

R/T

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  13082687
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT5LC433664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Call Dealer

519-633-2200

519-633-2200

$CALL

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2020 Dodge Durango