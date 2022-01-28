Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

26,065 KM

Details Features

$38,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,989

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 8179632
  2. 8179632
  3. 8179632
  4. 8179632
  5. 8179632
  6. 8179632
  7. 8179632
  8. 8179632
  9. 8179632
Contact Seller

$38,989

+ taxes & licensing

26,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8179632
  • Stock #: 96468A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG5LR203017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,065 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 40,325 KM
$51,998 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Cherokee T...
 16,472 KM
$42,989 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 ST
 23,194 KM
$39,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory