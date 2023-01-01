$33,990+ tax & licensing
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
25,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10151058
- Stock #: 3349A
- VIN: 2FMPK4J9XLBB68417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,050 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Transmission Warm-Up, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Class II Trailer Tow Pkg w/Trailer Sway Control, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Evasive Steering Assist, Foot-Activated Hands-Free Liftgate, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Floor Liners, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Centering, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perimeter Alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Wireless Charging Pad.
AWD
8-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
Magnetic Metallic
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
