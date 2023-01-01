2020 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 5 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9623647

9623647 Stock #: 2847A

2847A VIN: 2FMPK4J92LBB67732

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2847A

Mileage 25,536 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.