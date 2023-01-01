$28,990+ tax & licensing
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2020 Ford Escape
SE
Location
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
23,026KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10009158
- Stock #: 3268A
- VIN: 1FMCU9G60LUB21216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 23,026 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 200A, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17 Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum.
AWD
8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost
Magnetic Metallic
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
