2020 Ford Escape

29,001 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

Titanium

12915011

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J93LUB52656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 105321A
  • Mileage 29,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2020 Ford Escape