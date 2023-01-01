Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 0 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10524258

10524258 Stock #: 519CR1074

519CR1074 VIN: 1FTEW1EP5LFC34913

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 96,012 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

