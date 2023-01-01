Menu
2020 Ford F-150

96,012 KM

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

519-633-2020

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Cruise | Bluetooth | Backup Camera

2020 Ford F-150

| Cruise | Bluetooth | Backup Camera

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

96,012KM
Used
  Stock #: 519CR1074
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP5LFC34913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean 2020 Ford F-150 with cruise, bluetooth, backup camera, 4x4, Aftermarket Wheels and more.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES WITH RATES AS LOW AS 6.99%. APPLY NOW AT 519CARS.COM

WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, ON DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN. OUR FINANCING SPECIALISTS WILL SECURE THE BEST INTEREST RATE FOR YOUR CAR LOAN GUARANTEED! NO HASSLE, AUTO FINANCING APPROVALS CALL OUR FINANCING DEPARTMENT AT 5196332020 OR FILL OUT OUR ONLINE APPLICATION, WHICH WILL TAKE LESS THAN A FEW MINUTES TO SUBMIT AT 519CARS.COM/FINANCING. PLEASE NOTE, AT TIMES A DOWNPAYMENT MAY BE REQUIRED FOR FINANCING BUT WE WILL WORK HARD FOR YOU TO GET YOU $0 DOWN CAR LOAN AT AN AFFORDABLE MONTHLY PAYMENT . HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

FULLY CERTIFIED

CARPROOF AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

519CARS IS LOCATED AT 10924 SUNSET RD SOUTHWOLD ONTARIO JUST OUTSIDE ST. THOMAS.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

