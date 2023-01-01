Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 9560065
  2. 9560065
  3. 9560065
  4. 9560065
  5. 9560065
  6. 9560065
  7. 9560065
  8. 9560065
  9. 9560065
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9560065
  • Stock #: 2833A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E54LFB24692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2020 Ford F-150
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Ford Escape XLT
 197,819 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion SE
 30,598 KM
$25,945 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory