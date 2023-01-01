$CALL+ tax & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
48,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9648310
- Stock #: 7475A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP2LFB73486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 48,161 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
