$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 1 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9648310

9648310 Stock #: 7475A

7475A VIN: 1FTEW1EP2LFB73486

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 48,161 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.