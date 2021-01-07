+ taxes & licensing
1-800-208-2131
116 Edward Street, St. Thomas, ON N5P 4E6
1-800-208-2131
+ taxes & licensing
OPEN by Appointment Only Sales: Monday - Thursday 9 - 7. Friday - Saturday 9 - 6 Service/Parts/Body Shop Monday - Friday 8 - 5 At Disbrowe, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of upmost importance to us. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through the evolving uncertainty of COVID-19. If for any reason you need automotive assistance outside of these hours, we ask that you contact us directly and we will do everything we can to accommodate you. The 2020 Sierra 1500 has the proven GMC power you expect from your truck, ensuring that every haul, every trailering experience, and every trip is handled like a pro. This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today. This endlessly capable Sierra 1500 stands out against all other light-duty pickup trucks pickups with sharper, more powerful proportions that create a commanding stance on or off the road. Next generation comfort and technology is matched to outstanding performance capability on every trim and configuration. Get ready to live like a pro in the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,793 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.disbrowe.com/FinancePreQualForm Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is located at 116 Edward Street in St. Thomas, Ontario! We are your St. Thomas and area certified pre-owned all makes and models dealership. We are family owned and operated and our mission is simple: to offer one stop shopping for all of your automotive needs, with an exceptional ownership experience that is worthy of your loyalty and your recommendation to others. For more information, please call our knowledgeable Disbrowe team at 519-631-7960 or 1-800-265-4315. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
116 Edward Street, St. Thomas, ON N5P 4E6