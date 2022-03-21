$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
28,004KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8732597
- Stock #: 2332A
- VIN: 2HKRW1H25LH001895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2332A
- Mileage 28,004 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
