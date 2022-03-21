2020 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 0 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8732597

8732597 Stock #: 2332A

2332A VIN: 2HKRW1H25LH001895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2332A

Mileage 28,004 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.