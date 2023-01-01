Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

92,884 KM

Details Features

$22,989

+ tax & licensing
$22,989

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$22,989

+ taxes & licensing

92,884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10066446
  Stock #: 101651A
  VIN: KMHD84LF5LU110813

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 101651A
  Mileage 92,884 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

