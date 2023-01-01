2020 Jeep Cherokee

$33,989 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 6 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10187001

10187001 Stock #: 95405AB

95405AB VIN: 1C4PJMBX9LD639889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 95405AB

Mileage 75,612 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.