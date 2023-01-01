2020 Jeep Gladiator ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 0 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10115949

10115949 Stock #: 101700A

101700A VIN: 1C6JJTBG2LL157892

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 101700A

Mileage 38,068 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.