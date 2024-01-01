Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

184,140 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle
11914109

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,140KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG7LC194970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 103985A
  • Mileage 184,140 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2019 Dodge Durango GT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 Dodge Durango GT 93,861 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 131,072 KM $30,989 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited 129,435 KM $14,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee