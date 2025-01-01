Menu
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

100,481 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

12518563

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,481KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG1LC147093

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 94336B
  • Mileage 100,481 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

Tachometer
Compass

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee