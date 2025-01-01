Menu
Recent Arrival!<br>Rio LX+ Plus, 4D Sedan, 1.6L MPI DOHC, CVT, FWD, Blue, Black Cloth.<br><br>Plus<br>FWD<br>CVT 1.6L MPI DOHC<br>Blue

2020 Kia Rio

95,589 KM

$13,941

+ tax & licensing
LX+ Heated Cloth Front Seats, Air Conditioning

12092539

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

Used
95,589KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA24AD7LE256994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5079A
  • Mileage 95,589 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!
Rio LX+ Plus, 4D Sedan, 1.6L MPI DOHC, CVT, FWD, Blue, Black Cloth.

Plus
FWD
CVT 1.6L MPI DOHC
Blue

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
