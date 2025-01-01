$13,941+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Kia Rio
LX+ Heated Cloth Front Seats, Air Conditioning
2020 Kia Rio
LX+ Heated Cloth Front Seats, Air Conditioning
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$13,941
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,589KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPA24AD7LE256994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 5079A
- Mileage 95,589 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Rio LX+ Plus, 4D Sedan, 1.6L MPI DOHC, CVT, FWD, Blue, Black Cloth.
Plus
FWD
CVT 1.6L MPI DOHC
Blue
Rio LX+ Plus, 4D Sedan, 1.6L MPI DOHC, CVT, FWD, Blue, Black Cloth.
Plus
FWD
CVT 1.6L MPI DOHC
Blue
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
2020 Kia Rio LX+ Heated Cloth Front Seats, Air Conditioning 95,589 KM $13,941 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln MKC Select AWD Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate 127,390 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Cloth Seats, Navigation, SE Convivence Package 100,040 KM $14,490 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-631-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,941
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2020 Kia Rio