2020 Kia Sportage

46,050 KM

Details Features

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

SX

2020 Kia Sportage

SX

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

46,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10639584
  • Stock #: 3708A
  • VIN: KNDPRCA62L7763075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,050 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

