2020 Lincoln Aviator

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 7 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9270460

9270460 Stock #: 7442A

7442A VIN: 5LM5J7XC2LGL01210

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 7442A

Mileage 22,738 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.