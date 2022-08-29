2020 Lincoln Corsair

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 6 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9244576

9244576 Stock #: 2519A

2519A VIN: 5LMCJ2D99LUL14766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2519A

Mileage 54,698 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.