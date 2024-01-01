Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Mazda CX-5

34,371 KM

Details Features

$27,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 11057177
  2. 11057177
  3. 11057177
  4. 11057177
  5. 11057177
  6. 11057177
  7. 11057177
  8. 11057177
  9. 11057177
  10. 11057177
  11. 11057177
Contact Seller

$27,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
34,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCMXL0763897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,371 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in St Thomas, ON
2020 Ford Edge SEL 87,469 KM $26,994 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport SE for sale in St Thomas, ON
2019 Ford EcoSport SE 46,387 KM $21,991 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford EcoSport SE for sale in St Thomas, ON
2022 Ford EcoSport SE 18,566 KM $31,509 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,889

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda CX-5