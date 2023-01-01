$25,540+ tax & licensing
$25,540
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2020 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
75,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10483014
- Stock #: 3612A
- VIN: JA4AJ4AW8LU602986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 75,930 KM
Vehicle Description
18 Black-Painted Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Artificial Suede Seat Trim, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Limited Edition, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 8 Smartphone Link Display Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
4WD
CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC
Black
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3