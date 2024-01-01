Menu
2020 RAM 1500

74,233 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500

Rebel

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,233KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT6LN175133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,233 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

2020 RAM 1500