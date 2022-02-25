2020 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 4 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8272665

8272665 Stock #: 94668A

94668A VIN: 1C6RR7KT4LS132630

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sport Red

Interior Colour sand

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 94668A

Mileage 92,498 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.