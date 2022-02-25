Menu
2020 RAM 1500

44,782 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,782KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8450466
  • Stock #: 93656A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT0LN149756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 93656A
  • Mileage 44,782 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

