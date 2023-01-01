Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

57,250 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

SLT

SLT

Location

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631217
  • Stock #: 95891A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT6LS132188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

